Fox News Channel was top rated among cable news nets on Friday when word broke that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had wrapped his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and handed his report to Attorney Genera Bill Barr.

From 5-6 PM ET, when the TV news landscape broke out in an eczema of special reports, FNC clocked 2.315M total viewers and 364K in the news demo.

MSNBC followed with 1.718M total viewers, 248K in the 25-54 age bracket. CNN followed with 1.036M viewers, 291K in the news demo.

Heightened viewer interest carried over to primetime, where all three networks ticked up compared to previous Friday.

FNC clocked its highest Friday primetime of the year to date: 2.922M viewers, 514K in the new demo. MSNBC averaged 2.234M total viewers including 418K in the key 25-54 age bracket. CNN followed with 944K total viewers including 285K news-demo viewers.

FNC’s Friday primetime jumped 17% in total viewers compared to previous Friday, and 27% in the news demo. MSNBC climbed 16% in overall audience and 42% in the demo. CNN’s performance marked a 3% improvement in total viewers; 35% in the demo.