Robert Klein (The Backup Plan), Andrea Navedo (Jane the Virgin), Willie Garson (Sex and the City), Craig Bierko (Unreal), Chris Perfetti (The Night Of), and SHAED lead singer Chelsea Lee have joined previously announced Annabella Sciorra in God The Worm from Mainstay Entertainment. Written and directed by Eric Schaeffer, the project began filming this week in New York City. The story centers on Samantha Miller (Sciorra), a talented singer-songwriter who, questioning life’s meaning, journeys through New York City’s colorful neighborhoods where chance encounters with a roster of eccentric and unforgettable characters who help illuminate her future path and restore her zeal for life and music. Klein plays Samantha’s hopeful and loving father, Jasper. Bierko (Walt), Garson (Francis), Navedo (Chloe) and Perfetti (Johnson) are among the dynamic New York City characters she meets along the way. Lee makes her acting debut here as a street artist. Mainstay’s Norman Aladjem and Ray Moheet are producing. Klein is repped by Gersh and The Conversation Company, Ltd; Navedo by Buchwald and Mainstay; Bierko by Paradigm and Echo Lake Entertainment; Garson by Paradigm and John Carrabino Management; Perfetti by Paradigm; Lee by Paradigm and Photo Finish Entertainment represent Chelsea Lee.

Shutterstock

William Sadler (Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey), Fred Williamson (From Dusk Till Dawn), Martin Kove (Cobra Kai), David Patrick Kelly (The Warriors), and George Wendt (Cheers) will play ex-military pals set to battle punk mutants in Fangoria’s action-horror V.F.W, which stars Avatar actor Stephen Lang. Set to go before cameras next month in Dallas, Tx, the film is being helmed by Joe Begos, directing from a script by Max Brallier and Matthew McArdle. The plot follows Fred (Lang)and his military buddies as they must defend their local V.F.W. post – and an innocent teen – against a deranged drug dealer and his relentless army of punk mutants. Sierra McCormick, Dora Madison, Tom Williamson, Travis Hammer, Graham Skipper, and Jesse Kove round out the cast. Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk producing for Fangoria, with Begos’ Channel 83 Films partner and editor Josh Ethier. Executive producers are David Gilbery and Charles Dorfman of Media Finance Capital, who have fully financed the picture. Fangoria’s Adam Donaghey, Phil Nobile Jr, and Danielle Cox, as well as Bobby Campbell, Noah Lang, Stephen Lang, Matthew McArdle, and Max Brallier, are also exec producers. Sadler is repped by Insurge Entertainment; Williamson by David Shapira & Associates; Kove by Advanced Management; Kelly by Paradigm; Wendt by AMT Artists.