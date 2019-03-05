EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Robert D. Krzykowski has signed with ROAR. Krzykowski recently wrote, produced and directed The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot starring Oscar-nominated A Star is Born actor Sam Elliott.

Marking his feature film debut, Bigfoot is currently playing in select theaters and opened at #1 on several streaming charts including iTunes independent. The 1987-set film, which was a collaboration between Krzykowski, John Sayles, Douglas Trumbull and Lucky McKee, follows a legendary American war veteran who, decades after serving in World War II and assassinating Adolf Hitler, is contacted to hunt down the fabled Bigfoot—carrier of a deadly plague hidden deep in the Canadian wilderness.

In addition, Krzykowski created the cult comic Elsie Hooper. His film work includes live-action puppetry, animation, cloud tank photography, and classic effects techniques. He acted as a producer on the films The Woman and Carolina Low with frequent collaborator Sean Bridgers. The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot is his feature film debut in collaboration with mentors John Sayles, Douglas Trumbull, and Lucky McKee.

Krzykowski’s attorneys are Michael Donaldson and Lisa Callif of Donaldson + Callif.