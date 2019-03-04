The CW’s Riverdale has shut down production for the day following the death of star Luke Perry, Deadline has learned.

The series’ executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jon Goldwater issued the following statement along with WBTV and The CW.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Also today, the Riverdale Writers Room tweeted:

Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

Perry died today after suffering a massive stroke last week. He was 52.

He played Archie’s dad Fred Andrews on the CW/WBTV series.