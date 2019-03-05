The set of the CW’s series Riverdale will remain dark for a second day on Tuesday. Production on the popular series was suspended Monday after co-star Luke Perry died that morning from complications following a massive stroke.

Riverdale, based on the Archie Comics characters, has a handful of episodes left to shoot from its current third season. The writers are likely working on tweaking the scripts in the wake of Perry’s passing. He played Archie’s dad Fred Andrews on the series, from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Prods. and Warner Bros. TV. He suffered a stroke last week.

Yesterday, the Riverdale Writers Room tweeted: