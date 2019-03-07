Wednesday night’s episode of Riverdale honored Luke Perry with an In Memoriam card at the end of the show.

The episode closed with a card that said: “In Memoriam: Luke Perry, 1966-2019.” Perry played Fred Andrews, the father of teen Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) on the CW’s iteration of the Archie comics.

The CW

Perry died on March 4 after suffering from stroke. Riverdale shut down production for the day following his death. The series’ executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jon Goldwater issued the following statement along with WBTV and The CW.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”