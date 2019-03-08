Riverdale star KJ Apa has spoken out for the first time since the death of Luke Perry, who played his on-screen dad on the CW series.

Apa, who plays Archie on Riverdale, shared a photo on Instagram of the 52-year-old Perry smiling as he sat in a boat on a lake, with the caption “Rest in Love bro.”

Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse and Kristy Swanson, who worked with Perry on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, also remembered the actor.

“I abruptly woke at 4:30am thinking about you Luke & I couldn’t go back to sleep, then 5 hours later I hear you are gone,” Swanson wrote on Twitter. “The tears won’t stop & they never ever will. You were that guy, that forever friend, we always had each others back & I will always remember you this way…” Swanson posted a photo of the two in a scene from Buffy.

Sprouse reflected on Perry as a beloved friend as well as co-star.

“He was very close to all of us,” Sprouse told PopSugar during a promotion for his upcoming film Five Feet Apart. “And he was an incredibly passionate, well-loved person, and I think the whole world is lamenting his passing.”

Sprouse earlier had posted a photo of himself with Perry on Instagram with the caption “Love you bud.”