AXS TV has set Memorial Day Monday, May 27 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT for the premiere of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus: The Final Farewell. We’re also getting an exclusive first look at the 90-minute documentary, which chronicles the making of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s 146th Edition of The Greatest Show On Earth. The documentary is co-produced by AXS TV and Feld Entertainment.

In the video clip, Feld Entertainment Chairman & CEO Kenneth Feld, Producer and Feld Entertainment Executive Vice President Alana Feld, and the cast and crew, reflect on the circus’ place in American history, discuss the personal impact that the circus has had on their lives, and contemplate the emotional effects of the circus’ bittersweet ending.

“The most difficult thing about closing the Circus was the people,” said Feld. “They are truly the greatest people I have ever known.”

Shot in 2017, The Final Farewell paints a detailed portrait of The Greatest Show on Earth, featuring rare footage and in-depth interviews with the producers, the performers and the creative team discussing their deep love and appreciation for Ringling Bros. and explaining the powerful impact that it has had on their lives. In the documentary, filmmakers examined the bonds forged between performers, crew and families as well as the human-animal connection.

Watch the exclusive clip above.