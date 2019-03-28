EXCLUSIVE: The New Jersey students at North Bergen High School who staged the elaborate stage production Alien: The Play and watched it spread online, have a fan in the classic film’s director Ridley Scott. While Scott only saw the snippets of the costumes and dramatic moments we all viewed in that video, he was moved enough to write the Drama Club to tip his hat and encourage the ambition. While Scott cut his teeth in commercials and didn’t make his feature directing debut until age 40, he’s mindful that it’s never too early to start. Of course, Scott has never stopped making films and continues that remarkable pace at a spry 81 years old. He will kick in some money to keep that North Bergen High School Drama Club going and sponsor an encore performance. Here is his touching letter:

Scott Free

Here is the viral version of Alien: The Play that caught Scott’s eye when it first ran on Deadline: