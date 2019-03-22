EXCLUSIVE: Leverage and Complications alumna Beth Riesgraf, Jeffery Self (You’re Killing Me) and Linda Park (Bosch) are set as series regulars opposite Steve Kazee and Rachel Bilson in Fox’s untitled hourlong dramedy pilot, tentatively titled Lovestruck (fka untitled Tom Kapinos, Let’s Spend the Night Together). The project, inspired by the French series Quadras, comes from Endemol Shine North America and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Kapinos and directed by Sanaa Hamri, Lovestruck is described as a structurally inventive dramedy in which the entire first season takes place over the course of single night at a wedding. As we get to know the wedding party, we’ll learn surprising reveals about both their present and past. We’ll see that things aren’t always what they seem and explore the complicated bonds of love, friendship and family at different stages of life.

Reisgraf will play Isabelle, a rational, smart, affable beauty and mother trying to navigate a divorce and just wants the best for her son.

Self portrays Kevin, an earnest, avuncular, gay accountant with a sense of humor and is a good friend.

Park will play Kate. She’s a mellow and fun mom with an easygoing sensibility and loyal to her friends.

Cast also includes series regulars Kathleen Turner, Andie MacDowell, Richard Roxburgh, Madeline Wise, and Usman Ally.

Kapinos executive produces with Hamri. Sharon Levy and Nicolas Coppermann executive produce for Endemol Shine North America. Francois-Xavier Demaison, who starred in the French series as Alex, also executive produces. 20th TV and Endemol Shine North America co-produce.

Riesgraf was a series regular on TNT’s Leverage and USA’s Complications. She’ll next be seen in an upcoming episode of Stranger Things on Netflix. Her feature credits include Alvin and the Chipmunks, Nobody and I Love Your Work. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Self, whose credits include feature You’re Killing Me, and series Billy on the Street with Billy Eichner and Search Party, is repped by Avalon Management.

Park recurred on Bosch and recently appeared on The Resident and The Affair. She’s repped by SDB Partners and Seven Summits.