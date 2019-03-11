EXCLUSIVE: New Zealand-born actor Rhys Darby will return as the players’ guide Nigel in the next installment to Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Also returning are Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas as well as four teens Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Alex Wolff. Franchise newcomers include Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover. Jake Kasdan will direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.

Released in 2017, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle took in a whopping $962M global gross placing it behind only Skyfall’s $1.1 billion as the biggest film Sony has released, ever. Matt Tolmach will again produce the sequel with Seven Bucks’ Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia, and Kasdan.

Darby, best known for his roles in HBO’s Flight of the Conchords and TBS’s Wrecked, is repped by UTA, Artists First, Morris Yorn and Karen Kay Management.