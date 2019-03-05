EXCLUSIVE: Carlos Leal (Better Call Saul) and Dr. Ken alum Jonathan Slavin are set as series regulars in CBS drama pilot Republic of Sarah, from writer Jeffrey Paul King (Elementary), James Corden’s Fulwell 73, Marc Webb and CBS TV Studios.

Written by King, Republic of Sarah is said to have a Northern Exposure feel. It centers on a small New Hampshire town that is thrust onto the world stage when the discovery of a valuable resource within its borders compels the residents to declare themselves an independent nation, thus setting the unlikely young mayor and her cabinet of inexperienced locals on the path of running a brand-new country.

Leal will play Luis, an artist who moved to Morrisville from Miami to find a quiet place to paint. He had settled into rural life nicely — before his world was turned upside down by the arrival of his 14-year-old daughter, Maya (TBD). Luis has a lot to learn when it comes to raising a teenage girl, but he gets plenty of help from Sarah (TBD) along the way.

Slavin portrays Eugene, a brilliant, bizarre librarian who is a resident of this small New Hampshire town. Eugene’s hummingbird energy and encyclopedic knowledge of sociopolitical minutiae make him an invaluable asset to Sarah and her team as the brand-new government of Morrisville gets up and running.

King executive produces with Anna Fricke, Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman and Jeff Grosvenor, and Marc Webb, as part of his deal with studio CBS TV Studios.

Leal next will be seen in director Dee Rees’ feature The Last Thing He Wanted opposite Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck and Willem Dafoe. In addition to numerous international series, his other recent credits include Better Call Saul, the Blumhouse/NBC Universal pilot Run for Your Life and the ABC pilot Dream Team. He’s repped by APA and Creative Partners Group.

Slavin recurs on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet and ABC’s Speechless. He recently co-starred on ABC’s Dr. Ken and has appeared as a series regular on Better Off Ted and Andy Richter Controls the Universe, among others. On the film side, he most recently was seen in Alexander and the Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Day. He’s repped by Berwick & Kovacik and The Coronel Group.