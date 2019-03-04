EXCLUSIVE: Partners Nicole Caruso, Evelyn Karamanos and Jessica Kolstad are celebrating the 5th anniversary of Relevant PR and have promoted Alex Kahn to Vice President.

“Alex Kahn has been with us since we started our company and shares our vision. She is a strategic team player and has incredible instincts. She has become an invaluable member of our company,” the partners said in a statement.

Kahn, who is based in New York, has been with Relevant since its inception and works closely with all three partners on clients including three-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan, Pedro Pascal, Golden Globe winner Christian Slater, Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto, Margaret Qualley, two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Sebastian Stan. Kahn moved to New York in 2011 to begin her career in public relations at Kaplow PR. There, she worked on clients such as Laura Mercier, mark., and Timex as an Account Executive before she left in 2013 to join Caruso who was then at Wolf Kasteler.

Relevant is celebrating its five year mark at a particularly exciting time with Bradley Cooper receiving his seventh Oscar nomination for A Star is Born and Ali’s second Oscar win for Green Book, which also won Best Picture.

The company represents longtime clients Channing Tatum, Bradley Cooper, Saoirse Ronan, Kristen Wiig, Carey Mulligan and Mark Ruffalo as well as more recent signs Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Mahershala Ali, Mackenzie Davis, Jamie Dornan and Paul Dano. The firm also represents Channing Tatum’s production company “Free Association,” Todd Phillip’s and Bradley Cooper’s “Joint Effort” and Elizabeth Banks’ “Brownstone Productions.”