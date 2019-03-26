Freestyle Digital Media has acquired domestic rights to Bardo Blues, the feature film debut of director Marcia Klimpton. The pic stars Stephen McClintic and is based on the semi-autobiographical story of Kimpton’s mentally ill brother, and Freestyle will bow the pic in theaters and on digital May 3 during Mental Illness Awareness Month. Set in Thailand, the film follows Jack (McClintic) as he struggles to learn the truth about the mother that abandoned him and his own reason for existing. Brian Gross and Natalie Sperl also star. “Bardo Blues will have audiences question their journey through life even with some of the greatest obstacles, such as mental illness,” said Kimpton, the heir to Bill Kimpton, founder of Kimpton hotels; she is donating 10% percent of revenue on the film and and upcoming book to brain illness research. The deal was negotiated by Freestyle Digital Media and Kimpton.

Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to The Convent, a horror film starring Michael Ironside and Outlander’s Rosie Day. It will begin its rollout in 10-15 theaters beginning May 3 day-and-date with on-demand. The film, directed by Paul Hyett a and written by Hyett, Conal Palmer and Gregory Blair, is set during the 17th century when a young woman is saved from execution and led to a priory to repent her sins but discovers a greater evil lies within. Hannah Arterton and Clare Higgins also star. The film was produced by Templeheart Films, Enmar Productions, Sterling Pictures and Red Rock Entertainment, and the deal was negotiated by Vertical’s Josh Spector and Gregory Chambet at WTFilms for the filmmakers.