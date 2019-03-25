Singer-songwriter Regina Spektor will make her debut on Broadway as part of the recently announced In Residence On Broadway series. Her five-day stand in June at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre will fall somewhere, she says, between a “Broadway show” and a standard concert.

“I’m revisiting all the songs I’ve ever written,” Spektor said in a statement today, “to see how some of them might group together and connect into a show.”

The Soviet Union-born singer, whose latest CD, Remember Us To Life, was released in 2016, is the second performer announced in the In Residence series (the first production, Pure Yanni, starring the multi-instrumentalist composer, was announced last week and will run May 28-June 2 at the Lunt-Fontanne).

Regina Spektor: Live On Broadway, produced by the In Residence partners Live Nation, The Arca Group and EBG, will be staged at the Lunt-Funtanne on Thursday, June 20; Friday, June 21; Saturday, June 22; Tuesday, June 25; and Wednesday, June 26.

“I am so inspired as I plan these five nights on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne, a beautiful old theater with a rich history,” Spektor said in the statement. “One of the things I’m most excited about is the chance to explore theatrical elements within my concert show. This isn’t a ‘Broadway Show,’ and yet it’s not a tour concert, either.”

Spektor added that she’s considering “fun ways” to incorporate special guests. “I’ll be rotating the solo songs quite a bit between the dates, and I’m finding ways to reimagine many of them. Some haven’t been played since my days of playing bars, cafes and open mics. So far the plan is to set up at the Lunt-Fontanne, and in my own small way, pay homage to Broadway.”

Spektor’s seven albums include 2006’s Begin to Hope, which included the hit single “Fidelity,” and 2009’s Far and 2012’s What We Saw From the Cheap Seats. Her music has been featured in CSI: NY, Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, How I Met Your Mother, and (500) Days of Summer, among other TV shows and films.

In Residence On Broadway is designed to feature performers in limited engagements on the Broadway stage.