Grimm alum Reggie Lee is set as a series regular opposite Jennifer Morrison in Under the Bridge, a CBS drama pilot from Rina Mimoun and Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Under the Bridge, penned by Mimoun and directed by Victoria Mahoney, centers on surgeon Caitlin Lanchaster (Morrison). When a scandal rocks the medical practice she runs with her husband and their friends, Caitlin rises to the occasion and takes the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her marriage. Lee will play Charlie, the neurologist in the practice, and Michael and Caitlin’s close friend since med school. David Ajala and Sarayu Blue co-star in the pilot, which Mimoun and Mahoney executive produce with JBTV’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Lee is best known for his six-season run as Sergeant Wu on Grimm. He’s repped by Greene & Associates, LINK Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

J. Alex Brinson (Travelers) has joined the series regular cast of CBS’ legal drama pilot Courthouse, from writer Greg Spottiswood (Remedy) and Warner Bros. TV. Written and executive produced by Canadian writer Spottiswood and directed by Mike Robin, Courthouse is a show that pulls back the curtain on the court system. It follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of the judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles. Brinson will play Luke. Wholesome, generous and hardworking, Luke is a bailiff by day and law student by night, determined to move up in the world by becoming a lawyer. Brinson recurred on the Netflix series Travelers and can be seen in the Sundance film Summer of ’84. He’s repped by Industry Entertainment, The Kohner Agency and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP.