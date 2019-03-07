ReFrame, the coalition formed by Women in Film, the Sundance Institute and IMDbPro, has designated a total of 20 films among 2018’s 100 highest-grossing titles to receive the ReFrame Stamp, which recognize standout, gender-balanced films.

The list released Wednesday includes Fox Searchlight’s Oscar Best Picture-nominated The Favourite, Paramount’s Transformers pic Bumblebee, Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time, STX’s I Feel Pretty and Lionsgate’s The Spy Who Dumped Me. Nine additional films outside the top 100 were awarded stamps after applying (see the full lists below).

ReFrame

The stamp, launched last June, awarded 12 film stamps in 2017. But the group’s 2018 study found continued disparities in female representation and women of color, with just 4% of the top 100 films directed by a female (down from 6% a year ago), and 23% written by a female. A total of 37% featured female leads, with only 9% being women of color.

“While 2017 saw an uptick in films directed by women, throughout the past decade, the growth curve of female directors in the top 100 list has been flat, with women accounting for just 4 percent of the total from 2007 to 2018,” ReFrame director Alison Emilio said in a release announcing the recipients. “As adoption of the Stamp criteria grows, it is our hope that it will continue to expand opportunities for women in all positions, in front of and behind the camera, throughout the screen industries each year.”

Said producer Nina Jacobson, whose Crazy Rich Asians made the list earlier last year: “The ReFrame Stamp provides something we’ve never had before, a concrete measurement of a producer’s commitment to parity and the language to acknowledge that commitment. It is also an incredibly useful tool that I use as a guide when we staff our productions. I have the checkmarks in my head as we cast and hire department heads. I want every production we do to earn the mark.”

In November, ReFrame awarded stamps to 62 TV and streaming programs, among them The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Handmaid’s Tale, GLOW, Empire, Broad City and all five of Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland series.

Here’s the full list of 2018 film recipients released today:

Narrative & Animated Feature Recipients from the Top 100 Grossing Films

A Simple Favor / USA 2018 (Director: Paul Feig, Screenwriter: Jessica Sharzer, Producers: Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Distributor: Lionsgate)

A Wrinkle in Time / USA 2018 (Director: Ava DuVernay, Screenwriters: Jennifer Lee, Jeff Stockwell, Producers: Catherine Hand, Jim Whitaker, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Acrimony / USA 2018 (Director: Tyler Perry, Screenwriter: Tyler Perry, Producers: Ozzie Areu, Will Areu, Tyler Perry, Mark E. Swinton, Distributor: Lionsgate)

Blockers / USA 2018 (Director: Kay Cannon, Screenwriters: Brian Kehoe, Jim Kehoe, Producers: Chris Fenton, Evan Goldberg, Jon Hurwitz, Seth Rogen, Hayden Schlossberg, James Weaver, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Book Club / USA 2018 (Director: Bill Holderman, Screenwriters: Bill Holderman, Erin Simms, Producers: Andrew Duncan, Bill Holderman, Alex Saks, Erin Simms, Distributor: Paramount Pictures)

Breaking In / USA 2018 (Director: James McTeigue, Screenwriter: Ryan Engle, Producers: James Lopez, Will Packer, Craig Perry, Gabrielle Union, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Bumblebee / USA 2018 (Director: Travis Knight, Screenwriter: Christina Hodson, Producers: Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, Distributor: Paramount Pictures)

Crazy Rich Asians / USA 2018 (Director: Jon M. Chu, Screenwriters: Peter Chiarelli, Adele Lim, Producers: Nina Jacobson, John Penotti, Brad Simpson, Distributor: Warner Bros.)

I Feel Pretty / USA 2018 (Directors: Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein, Screenwriters: Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein, Producers: Nicolas Chartier, McG, Alissa Phillips, Amy Schumer, Mary Viola, Distributor: STX Entertainment)

Life of the Party / USA 2018 (Director: Ben Falcone, Screenwriters: Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Producers: Ben Falcone, Chris Henchy, Melissa McCarthy, Distributor: Warner Bros.)

Nobody’s Fool / USA 2018 (Director: Tyler Perry, Screenwriter: Tyler Perry, Producers: Will Areu, Tyler Perry, Distributor: Paramount Pictures)

Ocean’s Eight / USA 2018 (Director: Gary Ross, Screenwriters: Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, Producers: Susan Ekins, Steven Soderbergh, Distributor: Warner Bros.)

Proud Mary / USA 2018 (Director: Babak Najafi, Screenwriters: John Stuart Newman, Christian Swegal, Steven Antin, Producers: Tai Duncan, Mark Anthony Little, Paul Schiff, Distributor: Screen Gems)

Second Act / USA 2018 (Director: Peter Segal, Screenwriters: Justin Zackham, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Producers: Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Justin Zackham, Distributor: STX Entertainment)

The Favourite / USA 2018 (Director: Yorgos Lanthimos, Screenwriters: Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, Producers: Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Lee Magiday, Distributor: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

The Hate U Give / USA 2018 (Director: George Tillman Jr., Screenwriter: Audrey Wells, Producers: Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Robert Teitel, George Tillman Jr., Distributor: Twentieth Century Fox)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms / USA 2018 (Directors: Lasse Hallström, Joe Johnston, Screenwriter: Ashleigh Powell, Producers: Larry Franco, Mark Gordon, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Spy Who Dumped Me / USA 2018 (Director: Susanna Fogel, Screenwriters: Susanna Fogel, David Iserson, Producers: Brian Grazer, Erica Huggins, Distributor: Lionsgate)

Truth or Dare / USA 2018 (Director: Jeff Wadlow, Screenwriters: Michael Reisz, Jillian Jacobs, Christopher Roach, Jeff Wadlow, Producer: Jason Blum, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Widows / USA 2018 (Director: Steve McQueen, Screenwriters: Gillian Flynn, Steve McQueen, Producers: Iain Canning, Steve McQueen, Arnon Milchan, Emile Sherman, Distributor: Twentieth Century Fox)

Narrative Feature Recipients Outside Top 100 Top Grossing Films that Applied in Open Call for Submissions

At Your Own Risk / USA 2018 (Director: John K.D. Graham, Screenwriter: Andrew Boylan, Producers: Alexandra Boylan, John K.D. Graham, Helenna Santos, Platform: iTunes)

Duck Butter / USA 2018 (Director: Miguel Arteta, Screenwriters: Miguel Arteta, Alia Shawkat, Producers: Mel Eslyn, Natalie Qasabian, Platform: Netflix)

Hell Fest / USA 2018 (Director: Gregory Plotkin, Screenwriters: Blair Butler, Akela Cooper, Seth M. Sherwood, Producers: Gale Anne Hurd, Tucker Tooley, Distributors: CBS Films/Lionsgate)

I Am Not an Easy Man / USA 2018 (Director: Eléonore Pourriat, Screenwriter: Eléonore Pourriat, Producers: Eleonore Dailly, Edouard de Lachomette, Distributor: Netflix)

Mail Order Monster / USA 2018 (Director: Paulina Lagudi, Screenwriters: Paulina Lagudi, Marc Prey, Producers: Paulina Lagudi, Robert J. Ulrich, Platform: Showtime)

Mary Queen of Scots / USA 2018 (Director: Josie Rourke, Screenwriter: Beau Willimon, Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Debra Hayward, Distributor: Focus Features)

Nancy / USA 2018 (Director: Christina Choe, Screenwriter: Christina Choe, Producers: Michelle Cameron, Amy Lo, Andrea Riseborough, Distributor: Samuel Goldwyn Films)

On the Basis of Sex / USA 2018 (Director: Mimi Leder, Screenwriter: Daniel Stiepleman, Producers: Robert W. Cort, Jonathan King, Distributor: Focus Features)

Viper Club / USA 2018 (Director: Maryam Keshavarz, Screenwriters: Maryam Keshavarz, Jonathan Mastro, Producers: J.C. Chandor, Neal Dodson, Anna Gerb, Distributor: Roadside Attractions)