Death in Paradise producer Red Planet Pictures is adapting real estate nightmare novel Our House into a TV drama after optioning the Louise Candlish-penned book. The British producer has tapped EastEnders writer Simon Ashdown to write.

Red Planet scored the remake rights from Luke Speed at Curtis Brown Group and said that it had “ambitious plans” for the project.

Our House tells the story of Fi Lawson, who arrives home one day to find a family of strangers moving into her house and her husband, Bram, has disappeared. As the nightmare takes grip, both Bram and Fi try to make sense of the events that led to a devastating crime and how they each are going to survive the chilling truth.

Published by Penguin Random House’ Berley in the U.S. and Simon & Schuster in the UK, the book has sold over 200,000 copies and was shortlisted for Book of the Year (Crime & Thriller) at the British Book Awards.

Red Planet Pictures previously produced titles including Dickensian and is remaking Jane Austen adaptation Sanditon with Andrew Davies for ITV.

Belinda Campbell, joint MD of Red Planet Pictures said, “Louise’s story of intrigue, conspiracy, betrayal and crime is a compulsive read and we instantly knew it would make an equally compelling piece of TV drama. It’s a narrative that will grip viewers from the very outset and we are thrilled to be working with Louise and Simon who, like us, are all about extraordinary storytelling. We have some very ambitious plans for the project which has already caused a great ripple of excitement from several quarters.”

Candlish added, “I’m overjoyed that Red Planet Pictures is developing Our House for the screen. From the moment I met Belinda and Simon and we began discussing the terrible, tangled drama of Bram and Fi’s situation, I knew they were the perfect team to bring the story to life for a TV audience.”