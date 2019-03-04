Fox Networks Group CFO Ravi Ahuja will be joining Walt Disney Television upon the close of the 21st Century Fox acquisition as president, Business Operations, and chief financial officer.

Robert Langer, current CFO, Disney|ABC Television, will segue to a new position, EVP, Finance & Planning for The Walt Disney Company, following the close of the 21st Century Fox acquisition.

In the new role, which combines the responsibilities of Langer and former president, Business Operations for Disney-ABC Television Group, who left last year, Ahuja will oversee finance, strategic planning, business development, affiliate sales & distribution, technology, music affairs, consumer insights and labor relations for the division. In addition, he will liaise with Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International teams in regards to advertising sales and content distribution.

Ahuja is the latest senior TV executive announced to join Disney/ABC upon the closing of the 21CF transaction. Peter Rice will head Walt Disney Television as chairman. Ahuja will report to Rice and Christine McCarthy, senior EVP and chief financial officer, The Walt Disney Co., Also joining post-closing are James Goldston, president, ABC News; Gary Knell, chairman, National Geographic Partners; John Landgraf, chairman, FX Networks and FX Productions; Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide; and Dana Walden, chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment.

Ahuja currently serves as chief financial officer for the Fox Networks Group, which will no longer exist after the Disney-Fox acquisition, with parts of it going to Disney and parts staying behind in New Fox. In this position, he has direct management of finance and accounting while also overseeing business development for all FNG business units: Fox Broadcasting Company; Fox Cable Networks, including FX Networks; Fox Sports Media Group and National Geographic Partners; and Fox Networks Group Europe and Africa and Latin America.

Prior to his appointment as CFO at FNG, Ahuja was executive vice president of Business Operations and Development. His group contributed to investments and acquisitions including the National Geographic Partners, YES Network and Sports Time Ohio RSN transactions and in the planning and formulation of Fox Networks’ new channel strategy. Ahuja’s group was also active in new technology initiatives including Hulu and Roku.

Before joining Fox in 2007, Ahuja spent eight years at Virgin Entertainment Group, Inc. in increasingly responsible executive roles, ultimately becoming chief financial officer. Prior to joining Virgin, he was in the consulting practice at McKinsey & Company and began his career in investment banking.