Rami Malek, fresh from his Best Actor Oscar win, has already wrapped filming on his next gig – a seven-minute reading of the children’s story “The Empty Pot” for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s literacy program, Storyline Online.

The Chinese folk tale about honesty and courage, “Does allow me to look inside and realize just how much truth means,” said Malek, who also won a SAG Award for his performance as Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. “Because ultimately the only consequences are feeling like you’re courageous and honorable and a bigger person. And I guarantee you the truth always wins.” He concluded the reading by encouraging his young viewers to “keep telling the truth.”

Malek joins numerous other actors who have volunteered to read for Story Online, including Oprah Winfrey, Kevin Costner, Kristen Bell, Chris Pine, Viola Davis, James Earl Jones, Allison Janney, Hector Elizondo, Sarah Silverman, Tony Hale, Lily Tomlin, Ed O’Neil, Rita Moreno, Elijah Wood, Rashida Jones, Justin Theroux, Michelle Yeoh, Marc Maron and many others.

The Emmy-nominated Storyline Online project streams all of these stars’ readings at no cost to children, parents, and educators worldwide. The site receives over 10 million views every month and is endorsed by the American Federation of Teachers, representing 1.7 million teachers and educators.

You can see all the readings here.

“We are so excited to have this year’s Oscar and SAG Award winner Rami Malek read ‘The Empty Pot’ for Storyline Online,” said Cyd Wilson, executive director of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. “Rami’s powerful read aloud of this beautiful book is one that we think children will enjoy all over the world. And the story’s valuable message of telling the truth and having the courage to be honest is a timely and important lesson for everyone.”