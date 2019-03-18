Matias Varela (Narcos) is set as a series regular opposite Travis Fimmel in Scott Free Productions’ straight-to-series sci-fi drama for TNT, which will mark Ridley Scott’s TV helming debut.

The series from writer-showrunner Aaron Guzikowski, Scott Free and Turner’s Studio T revolves around two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Varela will play Lucius, a loyal soldier, who is trying to make up for the perceived failings of his father, a man whose sense of kindness and mercy were his ultimate undoing. Lucius is so committed to reversing his father’s legacy, that he devotes himself to serving the very man who executed him, a man he believes may be a savior to his people.

Varela was most recently seen starring as real-life DEA informant Jorge Salcedo in Netflix’s Narcos. He’s currently shooting the Swedish limited series Blinded and recently wrapped Jesper Ganslandt’s next feature film 438 Dagar, in which he stars opposite Gustaf Skarsgård. His other recent film credits include Assassin’s Creed and Point Break. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Untitled.