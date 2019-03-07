The Favourite star Rachel Weisz is to star and produce in the forthcoming feature adaptation of Max Porter’s novel Lanny.

The book, which is published this month, tells the story of a boy who goes missing from a village sixty miles outside of London. BBC Films and The Bureau will produce.

The book’s blurb: There’s a village sixty miles outside London. It’s no different from many other villages in England: one pub, one church, red-brick cottages, council cottages and a few bigger houses dotted about. Voices rise up, as they might do anywhere, speaking of loving and needing and working and dying and walking the dogs. This village belongs to the people who live in it and to the people who lived in it hundreds of years ago. It belongs to England’s mysterious past and its confounding present. But it also belongs to Dead Papa Toothwort, a figure schoolchildren used to draw green and leafy, choked by tendrils growing out of his mouth. Dead Papa Toothwort is awake. He is listening to this twenty-first-century village, to his English symphony. He is listening, intently, for a mischievous, enchanting boy whose parents have recently made the village their home. Lanny.

“With such a peerless combination of talent involved this was an easy decision to make,” said agent Lesley Thorne at Aitken Alexander Associates. “We can’t wait to see how they realise Max’s unique storytelling on screen.”

The Bureau’s Goligher, who produces, added, “We all fell in love with this wonderful novel and can’t wait to find the right writer and director to bring this distinctive, wise, and moving story to the screen.”