EXCLUSIVE: Former Hart of Dixie star Rachel Bilson is set as the female lead in Fox’s untitled hourlong dramedy pilot, tentatively titled Lovestruck (fka untitled Tom Kapinos, Let’s Spend the Night Together). The project, inspired by the French series Quadras, comes from Endemol Shine North America and 20th Century Fox TV.

This marks Bilson’s return to Fox where she got her break as one of the young stars of teen drama series The O.C.

Written by Kapinos and directed by Sanaa Hamri, Lovestruck is described as a structurally inventive dramedy, in which the entire first season takes place over the course of single night at a wedding. As we get to know the wedding party, we’ll learn surprising reveals about both their present and past. We’ll see that things aren’t always what they seem and explore the complicated bonds of love, friendship and family at different stages of life.

Bilson will play the bride, Daisy Valentine. A ‘bolt of pure sunshine,’ she’s sweet, thoughtful, assertive, has deep soulful eyes, and works in music education. In the original series, the role was played by Alix Poisson.

Bilson joins previously cast Andie MacDowell and Richard Roxburgh, who play Daisy’s parents, Kathleen Turner, Madeline Wise and Usman Ally.

Kapinos executive produces with Hamri. Sharon Levy and Nicolas Coppermann executive produce for Endemol Shine North America. Francois-Xavier Demaison, who starred in the French series as the groom, also executive produces. 20th TV and Endemol Shine North America co-produce.

The O.C. alumna Bilson played the lead, Dr. Zoe Hart, on Hart of Dixie for the drama’s four-season run on the CW. Since then, she recurred on CMT’s Nashville and starred on ABC’s summer crime procedural Take Two. She recently signed with manager John Carrabino and is also repped by CAA and attorney Kevin Yorn.