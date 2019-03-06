R. Kelly is out on bail after pleading not guilty to multiple sexual abuse charges, and the R&B star sat with CBS News’ Gayle King tonight to give his side of the story. It’s the embattled R&B singer’s first interview since being jailed and arraigned on a 10-count grand jury indictment of aggravated criminal sexual assault involving minors in Illinois.

In the interview conducted today, Robert Kelly calls the accusations — which involve four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged abuse — “lies.” Watch an excerpt above.

Kelly, who is awaiting a March 22 court date, claims the current cases against him constitute double jeopardy, the clause from the Fifth Amendment that prohibits a person from being prosecuted twice for the same offense.

In the interview, King notes that “the past is relevant with you with underage girls.” Kelly denies that, saying, “Absolutely no it’s not. … Because, for one, I beat my case. When you beat something, you beat it.” When King says she isn’t referring to the 2008 case in which the singer was acquitted, he says: “You can’t double-jeopardy me like that. You can’t. It’s not fair. It’s not fair to nobody. When you beat your case, you beat your case.”

Later, Kelly gets emotional, saying: “Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through. … Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f*cking life!”

Portions of the interview will air tonight on CBS Evening News, with more slated for King’s CBS This Morning on Wednesday. King also sat down with two young women currently living with Kelly. Her interview with Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage — whose friends and family believe are part of a sex cult they accuse Kelly of keeping — will air Friday.