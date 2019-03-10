Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson has been no stranger to controversy since joining the Lorne Michaels-run show in 2014, but tonight he’s sure to have kicked up some Hellfire in the pews.

“If you support the Catholic church, isn’t that the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan?” said the comic to groans from the studio audience in a Weekend Update spiel this evening about the sexual assault against minors claims against the recently arrested singer and the scandalized for sexual assault and abuse of minors and nuns Vatican-led Christian faith (WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE).

“I don’t really see the difference, only one’s music is significantly better,” Davidson added to big laughs after previous calling the much-accused subject of the much-watched Surviving R. Kelly documentary “a monster and he should go to jail forever.” Adding more fuel to the fire, the What Men Want actor then added more fuel to the (Hell)fire. With WU co-anchor Colin Jost by his side, Davidson tossed out that “the other day, my Mom is like ‘I’m going to Mass and I’m like OK, I’m going to go listen to the Ignition remix”

The all-over-the-shop and slightly self-deprecating bit went on to declare that fans of Kelly and the also much-accused Michael Jackson have to “admit they’re bad people.”

“I’m not saying it’s an easy decision, I’m just saying you don’t know how good someone’s music really is until you find out they’re a pedophile,” Davidson stated to more laughs. “And the reason everybody’s so upset is because R. Kelly and Michael Jackson made great music. If I found out Macklemore did some stuff, I’d be happy to free up the space on my iPhone.”

The decade-long deceased Thriller star’s alleged impropriety with young boys has been back in the spotlight of late because of the Leaving Neverland docu that aired at Sundance earlier this year and on HBO last week. Sued by the Jackson estate for $100 million before it even aired, the Dan Reed directed film centers on Wade Robson’s and James Safechuck’s claims that they were sexually abused by Jackson when they were children.

CBS

Charged by police on February 22 on 10 counts of sex abuse, R&B singer R. Kelly went on CBS earlier this week for what became a tirade filled interview with Gayle King. That sit-down and sometimes stand-up by Kelly was the focus of the first mention of the singer on SNL tonight a mocking cold open.

In his own segment, Davidson had a sarcastic solution of sorts on listening to the music of Jackson and Kelly and recognizing the clams against them both.

“Any time any of us listen to a song or watch a movie made by an accused serial predator, you have to donate a dollar to a charity that helps sexual assault survivors,” the SNL cast member told Jost. Davidson said that he already paid out “$142, and that’s just from the ‘Ignition’ remix alone.”

Which may or may not go down well in church on Sunday morning.

BTW, the Weekend Update offering ended with Davidson addressing his newly revealed relationship with Kate Beckinsale – as you can also see in the video above.