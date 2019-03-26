EXCLUSIVE: In a shocker, top CAA agent Jim Toth is leaving the agency to join Jeffrey Katzenberg’s short-form content incubator Quibi. Toth has just given notice at the agency, I’m told. He will take the title of Head of Content Acquisition and Talent at Quibi.

Toth has worked at the agency for moer than 23 years – working up from the CAA mailroom after ending a run as a financial consultant — and he is a senior motion picture talent agent. Toth decided to leave when the opportunity was presented to him to join the mobile-first media technology platform that was founded by Katzenberg and incubated at WndrCo. Quibi is making talent deals to tell stories in a new way, meant for on-the-go-mobile viewing. The service will launch in 2020.

I’m told Toth’s exit is an amicable one and he will stay on and help transition his clients to other agents there.

Toth certainly has the talent relationships to help Quibi enlist big names for content creation. His current clients at CAA include Matthew McConaughey, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jamie Foxx, Zoe Saldana, Chris Evans, Salma Hayek, Zooey Deschanel and Neil Patrick Harris among others.