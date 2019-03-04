The trailer for Queer Eye: Season 3 has arrived. Canadian Carly Rae Jepsen is on board for the preview, adding her latest single, Now That I Found You, to the soundtrack.

The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye returns to Netflix on March 15 to again transform the style challenged into hip savants at the hands of the Fab Five. This season, the ambassadors of taste are headed to Kansas City to bring their brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster.

The series returned to Netflix in 2018, going global and introducing audiences around the world to a modern aesthetic, diverse perspectives, and a brand new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion).

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.