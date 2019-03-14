Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar will return for its fourth season on OWN Wednesday, June 12 with Erica Tazel and Kendall Clark joining as recurring guest stars and Walter Perez upped to series regular.

The new season also continues the series’ use of an all-female directing team, a “creative initiative” established in the show’s first season by creator/exec producer DuVernay. Season 4 directors will include Cheryl Dunye, who will also serve as producing director, Carmen Marrón, Numa Perrier, Heidi Saman, Bola Ogun and Tchaiko Omawale.

The series is exec produced by Oprah Winfrey and Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Season 3 is available on Hulu.

In OWN’s descriptions: Tazel (Roots) will play Deesha Brown-Sonnier, an attorney and socially conscious neighbor and mother of Joie. Clark, in her TV debut, portrays Joie, a bright and self-confident tomboy, daughter of a single mother who becomes friends with Blue. Perez (The Avengers) plays Romero Rodriguez, a rugged, naturally sexy man with gentle manners who begins dating Charley Bordelon after helping her start a dead battery and then runs into her in the hospital where he works as a physician assistant.

The logline: In the series’ fourth season, the Bordelons find themselves continuing their fight to save their family farm and preserve their father’s legacy as they navigate their own personal journeys. Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) remains in the thick of the trials and tribulations in both her personal and professional life as she continues to battle the Landry family while also trying to ensure Micah’s (Nicholas Ashe) safety and future. Nova (Rutina Wesley) publishes her memoir and while she goes on a book tour around the country sharing her family secrets and shaking things up at home, she unexpectedly encounters significant relationships from her past along the way. Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) is managing fatherhood and his complicated relationship with ex-girlfriend Darla (Bianca Lawson) after learning he is not the biological father of his son, Blue (Ethan Hutchison), and is encouraged by an old friend to create opportunities for formerly incarcerated men.

As for the directors, Dunye returns to Queen Sugar as a producing director having previously directed episodes of the series in season two as a first-time television director. Marron’s debut feature Go For It was bought and distributed by Lionsgate and her feature film End Game premiered on HBO in 2016; Perrier’s first feature film Jezebel recently premiered at SXSW; and Saman’s feature film Namour won a Jury Award at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2016 and is currently streaming on Netflix. Ogun’s short film Are We Good Parents was a SXSW Film Festival official selection in 2018; and Omawale’s feature film Solace premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2018.

Queen Sugar is produced for OWN by Forward Movement and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. The executive producers are Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Anthony Sparks. The series is based on the book by Natalie Baszile.