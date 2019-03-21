EXCLUSIVE: Pepe Rapazote (Narcos) and Alimi Ballard (Numb3rs) are set to recur in the upcoming fourth season of USA Network’s Queen of the South, from Fox 21 TV Studios and Universal Content Productions.

Starring Alice Braga, Queen of the South is based on the bestselling book La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. It tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America. In Season 3, Teresa struck out on her own, determined to build a new empire for herself. But as enemies old and new closed in, she realized that being Queen would require more work — and more sacrifice — than she ever imagined.

Rapazote will play Raul ‘El Gordo’ Rodriguez, a Cuban drug dealer out of Miami who has ties to all the kingpins on the East Coast.

Ballard will portray Marcel Dumas, a slick and measured Creole leader of a New Orleans street gang and owner of a hip jazz club.

Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Lobato will serve as co-showrunners for Season 4, and will executive produce alongside David T. Friendly.

Rapazote starred in Netflix’s Narcos as Chepe Santacruz Londono, who ran the satellite NYC empire of the Colombian drug network, and he most recently starred opposite Sir Ben Kingsley and Oscar Isaac in Operation Finale. He is repped by Across the Board Talent Agency and Shushu Entertainment.

Ballard’s previous TV credits include Numb3rs, The Catch and Queen Sugar. Additional film credits include Last Night In Old City, starring opposite Nicolas Cage. He is repped by Artists & Representatives, Cohn/Torgan Management, and attorney David Fox at Myman Greenspan.