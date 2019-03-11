Longmire and Saving Grace alum Bailey Chase and David Andrews (Shooter) have joined the Season 4 cast of USA Network’s Queen of the South drama series in key roles.

Starring Alice Braga and based on the best-selling book La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Queen of the South tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America. In season four of Queen of the South, Teresa Mendoza expands to the East Coast by taking on the Big Easy. But when new enemies emerge and familial trust is broken, Teresa is forced to make difficult decisions that weigh heavy on her soul.

Chase will play Eddie Brucks, a musician attempting to overcome his personal demons who crosses paths with Teresa.

Andrews portrays Judge Cecil Lafayette, a member of one of the oldest blue blood families in Louisiana who may prove to be one of the most dangerous adversaries Teresa has ever encountered.

Queen of the South is co-produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and Universal Content Production). David T. Friendly serves as executive producer alongside executive producers and co-showrunners, Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Lobato.

Known for his starring roles in Longmire, Saving Grace and 24: Legacy, Chase can currently be seen in Netflix feature Walk. Ride. Rodeo. His previous TV credits include Chicago P.D., Grimm and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks reboot. He’s repped by McKeon/Myones Management and Bloom Hergott Diemer.

Andrews is best known for his role as Sam Vincent in USA’s Shooter. Other credits include Murder in the First, The Whispers, House Of Cards, Justified and Scandal, and on the big screen in Terminator 3 and World War Z, among others. He’s with Zero Gravity Management.