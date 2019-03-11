EXCLUSIVE: Pulse Films and Infernal Affairs director Andrew Lau have optioned English-language screen rights to Chinese comic book series Teddy Boy, the source material for Lau’s hit 90’s crime movie franchise Young And Dangerous.

Thomas Benski, Dimitra Tsingou and Brian Levy will be producing for Pulse. Lau and his producing partner Andrew Loo will be producing for Initial A. The project will be developed with an eye towards a feature film or an episodic series and Gangs Of London outfit Pulse is now out to writers and filmmakers with the intriguing material. The deal was done with Chinese publisher Concord Publishing.

Written by Hong Kong artist Kai-Ming Man and inked by Yu-Kwok Lun, Teddy Boy follows protagonist Ho-Nam Chan’s dizzying ascent through the ranks of the Hong Kong triad hierarchy. The celebrated series explores loyalty, brotherhood, politics and corruption as well as the intergenerational conflicts and power struggles within the underground organized crime group. No word yet whether the adaptation will be set in Hong Kong or transposed to a western setting.

Published weekly since 1992, Teddy Boy is one of the longest-running Chinese comics still in publication. Lau made six locally-popular films based on the series between 1996 and 2000 before going on to co-direct iconic action-thriller Infernal Affairs, the basis for Martin Scorsese’s The Departed.

“Pulse Films is dedicated to providing audiences with rich and diverse stories from a global pool of content. Young and Dangerous is precisely the type of IP we are drawn to, it’s an historic and iconic series with a real international attraction. We are excited to work with Andrew’s team to find a true filmmaker with the vision, originality and passion to build an on-screen universe in a way that brings this dynamic franchise to life for a global audience.” said Pulse’s Benski.

“I’ve always been drawn to characters who wage the battle between brotherhood and betrayal, themes which feature heavily in the Young and Dangerous universe. I couldn’t be more excited working with Pulse Films to introduce this world to a whole new generation and a brand new audience,” said Hong Kong industry vet Lau, whose recent Mandarin-language movies include Kung Fu Monster and The Founding Of An Army. Lau is also known as a DoP and producer, most recently on hit Chinese franchise From Vegas To Macau.

Pulse’s upcoming projects include the Gangs Of London series helmed by Gareth Evans (The Raid) for Sky Atlantic, Cinemax and HBO and Atomic Bazaar from Gregory Burke (’71). Recent movies include Skate Kitchen and American Honey. Last week the company announced Riz Ahmed music feature Mughal Mowgli.

Andrew Lau and Andrew Loo are both repped by attorney David Fox of Myman Greenspan.