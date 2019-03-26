EXCLUSIVE: Ben Silverman and Howard Owens’ Propagate is set to attend MipTV next month with an expanded international distribution team and television slate following its recent acquisition of Electus. The company has also set new format sales ahead of the market that runs April 8-11 in Cannes.

Propagate

Led by Propagate Content international president Cyrus Farrokh, the distribution team will include new execs from Electus, as well as two promotions and a new hire. Joining from Electus are sales VPs Max Richards and Nick Wang; SVP Business & Legal Affairs David Martinez; and consultant Chris Moreton in finance.

Propagate has also promoted Georgia Berger to manager, Global Scripted Development & Distribution; and Dan Thunell to manager, Distribution & Acquisitions. Chris Olmos has joined the team as supervisor of Worldwide Technical Operations.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Electus’ talented executive team and its top-tier content to the Propagate family,” Farrokh said. “Along with these well-deserved promotions and our new hire we have assembled an experienced and dynamic group, which has already gelled into a cohesive unit. We look forward to introducing our distribution partners to our newly expanded team and slate at MipTV.”

Propagate’s recently closed format sales include a local version of dating show Matchmakers which premiered on Germany’s ProSieben last week; a U.S. version is currently in development at the CW. Each episode sees the host work with an unsuspecting single contestant’s friends to choose three potential matches and arrange seemingly chance encounters.

The company will also be selling two Electus produced non-scripted series: Running Wild With Bear Grylls and American Beauty Star. In the U.S., it was recently announced that Running Wild will move to Nat Geo for its forthcoming season. The show, which ran for four seasons on NBC, sees a group of celebrity adventurers transported across remote locations around the world for the 48-hour journey of a lifetime. The finished tape, which premiered on Discovery Networks International globally, has been licensed to TF1 in France, RTL in Germany, SBS in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand and Channel5 in the UK.

Shutterstock

American Beauty Star is now in its second season and features 14 hair and makeup artists who compete in a series of high-stakes beauty challenges for $100,000 in cash and prizes. Hosted by Ashley Graham with makeup artist Sir John as mentor, the contestants’ work is judged by Christie Brinkley, Leah Wyar and Yu Tsai. The finished tape has been licensed to ProSieben in Germany, Discovery Latin America, Discovery India and Taiwan, Fox Middle East, South Africa A+E and Israel’s Zoom TV.

Silverman and Owens founded Propagate in 2015 as an independent content studio inspired to create and influence culture. With offices in Los Angeles, New York and Paris, and more setting up, the company’s portfolio includes November 13: Attack On Paris and Haunted for Netflix, Lore for Amazon, Charmed for the CW, In Search Of for the History Channel and Planet of the Apps for Apple.