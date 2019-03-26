The 11th annual Produced By Conference is upon us, and the Producers Guild of America has unveiled its roster of speakers featuring a combination of established talent and new voices in Hollywood. The conference will run June 8-9 at Warner Bros Studios in Los Angeles.
The PGA has confirmed a wave of speakers including Warner Bros film and television toppers Toby Emmerich and Peter Roth; filmmaker Ava DuVernay (President/Founder, Forward Movement; When They See Us, Queen Sugar); Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method); Cindy Holland (Vice President, Original Content, Netflix); TV veteran Nick Pepper (President, Legendary Television Studios); producer Marci Wiseman (Blumhouse co-president of Television; Sharp Objects, The Loudest Voice); producer Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep); podcast creatorsturned-TV showrunners Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz (Homecoming); and Peter Micelli (chief strategy officer, Film and Television, eOne).
Part networking event, part educational forum, Produced By covers issues facing the landscape of film, TV and new media through panels, Q&As,and mentoring opportunities including roundtable sessions and its signature “Producers Mashup.” In particular, this year’s slate of programming will explore challenges and opportunities in emerging media areas including streaming television, the dynamic growth of modern horror across film and TV, and narrative-driven podcasts.
Read the complete list of speakers to date below. More speakers will be announced in the forthcoming weeks.
- Aaron L. Gilbert, Chairman & CEO, BRON; The Mule, Tully
- Agnes Chu, Senior Vice President, Content, Disney+
- Alexandra Cunningham; Dirty John, Chance
- Amy Entelis, Executive VP for Talent and Content Development, CNN Worldwide; RBG, Apollo 11
- Ava DuVernay, President/Founder, Forward Movement; When They See Us, Queen Sugar
- Bonnie Abaunza, Founder/Impact Producer, Abaunza Group
- Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content, Netflix
- Craig Erwich, Senior Vice President of Content, Hulu
- Dustin Thomason; Castle Rock, Manhattan
- Eli Horowitz; Homecoming
- Gary Lucchesi, President, Lakeshore Entertainment; The Lincoln Lawyer, Million Dollar Baby
- Jane Rosenthal, Founder/CEO, Tribeca Enterprises; When They See Us, The Irishman
- Jenny Groom, EVP, Alternative Programming & Development, NBC Entertainment
- John FK Parenteau; Hollywood Corporate Communications, Blackmagic Design
- Jonathan King, President, Narrative Film & TV, Participant Media, When They See Us, Roma
- Kate Krantz, Chief Content Officer, Crypt TV; The Birch, Sunny Family Cult
- Lillian Diaz-Przybyl; Orbital Redux, Crowe’s Nest Live Sitcom
- Lori H. Schwartz; Principal, StoryTech
- Marci Wiseman, Co-President of Television, Blumhouse; Sharp Objects, The Loudest Voice
- Mark Gill, President & CEO, Solstice Studios
- Micah Bloomberg; Homecoming
- Michael Douglas; The Kominsky Method
- Michael Wright, President, EPIX
- Mike Farah, Chief Executive Officer, Funny or Die
- Nick Pepper, President, Legendary Television Studios
- Peter Micelli, Chief Strategy Officer, Film and Television, eOne
- Peter Roth, President and Chief Content Officer, Warner Bros. Television Group
- Poppy Hanks, Senior Vice President, Development & Production, MACRO; Mudbound, Sorry to Bother You
- Sam Shaw; Castle Rock, Manhattan
- Scott Z. Burns; The Report, An Inconvenient Truth
- Shivani Rawat, CEO, ShivHans Pictures; Brian Banks, Captain Fantastic
- Steven Calcote; Orbital Redux, Crowe’s Nest Live Sitcom
- Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group
- Trevor Macy, Intrepid Pictures; The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep
- Yeardley Smith, Principal, Paperclip Ltd.; Small Town Dicks, Voice Talent The Simpsons