The 11th annual Produced By Conference is upon us, and the Producers Guild of America has unveiled its roster of speakers featuring a combination of established talent and new voices in Hollywood. The conference will run June 8-9 at Warner Bros Studios in Los Angeles.

The PGA has confirmed a wave of speakers including Warner Bros film and television toppers Toby Emmerich and Peter Roth; filmmaker Ava DuVernay (President/Founder, Forward Movement; When They See Us, Queen Sugar); Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method); Cindy Holland (Vice President, Original Content, Netflix); TV veteran Nick Pepper (President, Legendary Television Studios); producer Marci Wiseman (Blumhouse co-president of Television; Sharp Objects, The Loudest Voice); producer Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep); podcast creatorsturned-TV showrunners Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz (Homecoming); and Peter Micelli (chief strategy officer, Film and Television, eOne).

Part networking event, part educational forum, Produced By covers issues facing the landscape of film, TV and new media through panels, Q&As,and mentoring opportunities including roundtable sessions and its signature “Producers Mashup.” In particular, this year’s slate of programming will explore challenges and opportunities in emerging media areas including streaming television, the dynamic growth of modern horror across film and TV, and narrative-driven podcasts.

Read the complete list of speakers to date below. More speakers will be announced in the forthcoming weeks.