Halston Sage (The Orville) has booked a series regular role opposite Tom Payne, Michael Sheen and Bellamy Young in Fox’s drama pilot Prodigal Son, from Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros TV. Written by Feder and Sklaver and directed by Lee Toland Krieger, Prodigal Son is described as a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and darkly comedic tone. It centers on Malcolm Bright (Payne), who has a gift. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father Martin Whitly (Sheen) was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” Sage will play Ainsley, Bright’s younger sister, a successful TV journalist with a good sense of humor. Younger and more normal(ish) than Bright, they have a good relationship, but she’s an emotional spark plug. Sage’s credits include Seth MacFarlane series The Orville and will next be seen in a starring role in The Last Summer for Netflix and Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. She is repped by CAA, Untitled and Bloom Hergott Diemer.

Courtney Grosbeck (Parenthood) is set for a series regular role opposite Arielle Kebbel, Russell Hornsby and Michael Imperioli in NBC’s Lincoln, a drama pilot based on Jeffery Deaver’s bestselling The Bone Collector book series. Written by VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli and directed by Seth Gordon, Lincoln follows legendary forensic criminologist Lincoln Rhyme (Hornsby), who was seriously injured during his hunt for the diabolic serial killer known as the Bone Collector. Called back into action when the killer re-emerges, Lincoln forms a unique partnership with Amelia Sachs (Kebbel), a young beat cop who helps him hunt the deadly mastermind while also taking on the most high-profile cases in the NYPD. Grosbeck will play Rae Sachs’, Amelia’s kid sister, stalked and tormented by the serial killer. Grosbeck was recently seen as Josie on Showtime’s Homeland, and is known for her recurring role as Ruby Rizzoli on NBC’s Parenthood. Additional TV credits include The Player and Modern Family. She’s repped by GSA Entertainment, Ashley Silver and Bloom Hergott Diemer.