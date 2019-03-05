Sara Rue is set as a series regular in NBC’s Prism pilot, from Daniel and Ben Barnz’s We’re Not Brothers Productions, Carol Mendelsohn, Julie Weitz and Universal Television.

Written by Daniel Barnz, who also directs, Prism is inspired by Rashomon, the 1950 Japanese period psychological thriller directed by Akira Kurosawa. Prism is described as a provocative exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling into question everything we have seen so far and asking is the right person on trial? Driven by an ensemble of complicated characters, the show lets the audience ask if truth matters less than who can tell the most compelling story.

Rue will play Alexis Boden. She’s ambitious and views the trial as her Serial opportunity.

She joins previously announced series regulars Mykelti Williamson, Malin Akerman, Ramon Rodriguez, Chloe Wepper, David Alpay and Brooke Smith.

Daniel Barnz and Ben Barnz executive produce along with Mendelsohn and Weitz. Universal TV produces in association with We’re Not Brothers and Carol Mendelsohn Prods.

Rue can currently be seen opposite Neil Patrick Harris on Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. She also recurs on ABC’s The Rookie and American Housewife. She previously co-starred on TV Land’s Impastor, starred alongside Reb McIntire and Lily Tomlin on ABC’s Malibu Country and played the lead on ABC’s Less Than Perfect for all four seasons. She’s repped by Artists First, APA and Sloane Offer.