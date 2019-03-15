EXCLUSIVE: Joe Tippett (Rise) and Colony alum Alex Neustaedter are set as series regulars opposite Malin Akerman and Mykelti Williamson in NBC’s legal drama pilot Prism, from Daniel and Ben Barnz’s We’re Not Brothers Productions, Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz.

Written by Daniel Barnz, who also directs, Prism is inspired by Rashomon, the 1950 Japanese period psychological thriller directed by Akira Kurosawa. Prism is described as a provocative exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling into question everything we have seen so far and asking, Is the right person on trial? Driven by an ensemble of complicated characters, the show lets the audience ask if truth matters less than who can tell the most compelling story.

Tippett will play Lucius King, Rachel’s second chair.

Neustaedter will portray Michael Jamison. Hard to tell if he’s a bit unstable or just masterfully playing everyone.

Daniel Barnz and Ben Barnz executive produce along with Mendelsohn and Weitz. Universal TV produces in association with We’re Not Brothers and Carol Mendelsohn Prods.

Tippett’s TV credits include the starring role of Coach Sam Strickland on NBC’s Rise and recurring roles on Dirty John, Bull, The Blacklist, Chicago Justice and Boardwalk Empire. His upcoming projects include Hulu’s The Act. He’s repped by Paradigm and Perennial Entertainment.

Neustaedter starred as Bram on USA Network’s drama series Colony. His film credits include The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Walking Out and Ithaca. He has several films in post-production including Josie & Jack and The Burning Woman starring Sienna Miller. He’ll also be seen in Low Tide, which will premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival. He is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin, and Myman, Greenspan.