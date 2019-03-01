EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Wepper (Good Trouble), The Lottery alum David Alpay and Brooke Smith (The Good Doctor) are set as series regulars in NBC’s Prism pilot, from Daniel and Ben Barnz’s We’re Not Brothers Productions, Carol Mendelsohn, Julie Weitz and Universal Television.

Written by Daniel Barnz, who also directs, Prism is inspired by Rashomon, the 1950 Japanese period psychological thriller directed by Akira Kurosawa. Prism is described as a provocative exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling into question everything we have seen so far and asking is the right person on trial? Driven by an ensemble of complicated characters, the show lets the audience ask if truth matters less than who can tell the most compelling story.

Wepper is Sophie Regen, a recent law school graduate who worships Rachel. Alpay is Jay Kershaw, a therapist who’s kind of messed up. Smith is Bec Jamison, the hard-living and tough mother of the accused.

Daniel Barnz and Ben Barnz executive produce along with Mendelsohn and Weitz. Universal TV produces in association with We’re Not Brothers and Carol Mendelsohn Prods.

Wepper is currently coming off a recurring role on Freeform’s Good Trouble. Past films include Mark Pellington’s Spivak, and Office Christmas Party. She’s repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Innovative Artists, Ginsburg Daniels, and DPN Agency.

Alpay can currently be seen recurring on Proven Innocent and Suits. He recently recurred on Quantico, had a lead role in The Lottery and was a series regular on The Borgias, The Vampire Diaries and The Tudors. His film work includes Atom Egoyan’s Ararat and Barry Levinson’s Man of the Year. He’s repped by APA, the Characters Agency, The Green Room Management and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

Smith recently shot a supporting role in the untitled Charles Randolph/Jay Roach Roger Ailes and appeared in guest starring roles on The Good Doctor, Chicago Med, and Project Blue Book. She next will be seen in the upcoming Netflix/CBS Studio’s miniseries Unbelievable, as well as The Act and in an upcoming episode of The Good Fight. Smith is repped by Paradigm and manager Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment.