President Donald Trump has lashed out against media commentator Ann Coulter, the woman who once wrote a book lauding his 2016 campaign, calling her a “wacky nut job” for criticizing his approach to border control.

Coulter, a frequent television and radio presence, wrote In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome, a New York Times best-seller that asked conservatives, moderates, and disgruntled Democrats to embrace Trump. However, Coulter has lately been on the attack against the president, particularly when it comes to her perception of inaction on his promise to build a wall on the southern border and gain control of illegal immigration.

Trump has previously soft-pedaled his responses when asked about the criticism, saying that he “I just don’t have the time to speak to her.” He also said she’s “off the reservation.” However, he’s avoided the full-throated attacks he’s mustered against perceived enemies – until now.

….and renovated, with MUCH MORE to follow shortly. Tens of thousands of illegals are being apprehended (captured) at the Border and NOT allowed into our Country. With another President, millions would be pouring in. I am stopping an invasion as the Wall gets built. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019