It’s Sunday morning, which means political analysis on current events dominates the morning talk shows. Face The Nation, This Week, Meet The Press and President Donald Trump’s feed are all part of the menu.

The Commander-in-Tweet again stated his case this morning for his own fabulousness, touting his economic achievements and historical record. The tub-thumping has become a regular feature of the Trump tweetstorm, which rewards friends, punishes enemies, touts success and generally takes a subjective stance on current events.

Which is pretty much what every other program in the “hostile and corrupt media” does, only in much subtler ways than telling us, “That is a Big Deal!”

Today’s tweetstorm so far:

More people are working today in the United States, 158,000,000, than at any time in our Country’s history. That is a Big Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2019