If there’s any doubt that Round Two of the Russian collusion story is underway, that was dispelled today by President Donald Trump’s first two posts of the Sunday tweetstorm.

The Commander-in-Tweet is clearly gearing up for a post-Mueller jihad on the sources of the FISA warrants, railing against the issue from his online bully pulpit. It promises to be a wild few weeks if he follows-up and institutes yet another special investigation on the issue, which could uncover some very uncomfortable facts about who and what was involved in launching the long Mueller probe.

The tweetstorm so far:

“Outrageous, it’s the Adam Schiff problem. People abusing the access to classified data to then go out in public and make allegations that didn’t prove to be true. You look at a decision to essentially investigate a political rival. Who made it?” James Freeman, @WSJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2019