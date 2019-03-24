He’s back! President Donald Trump broke an unprecedented online weekend silence this morning with some uncharacteristic tweets.

Instead of his usual topical analysis and attacks on perceived enemies, the Commander-in-Tweet wished well to all and repeated his classic campaign slogan.

Trump, like all of Washington and America, awaits the results of the Robert Mueller probe, which has been delivered to the Attorney General. Now it’s a matter of seeing what was in the final report and how much will be shared with Congress and the public.

The daily travel pool report indicates no one from the White House has received or been briefed on the Mueller report as of yet. Given the President’s habit of chest-thumping tweets on his triumphs, it’s likely that’s true, and indicates a rare amount of caution from a politician whose filters are known to be low.

The tweetstorm so far:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019