President Donald Trump believes there IS collusion with the Russians – only it’s NBC’s Saturday Night Live that may be the guilty party.

The Commander-in-Tweet today called on the Federal Election Commission and/or the Federal Communications Commission to investigate the “not funny/no talent” comedy show, which loves to parody the President. Trump claimed it was “truly incredible” that the show’s skewering of him was like “an advertisement without consequences” for his Democratic opponents.

The President also took on favorite whipping boy CNN and the late Senator John McCain in his tweets for their role in promoting the dossier that eventually launched the Mueller probe. He also backed Judge Jeanine Pirro in her battle against Fox News, which pulled her show on Saturday night after controversial comments on Muslim Congresswoman Illhan Omar.

After all that, the President found time to wish all a Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

The tweetstorm so far:

So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Report: Christopher Steele backed up his Democrat & Crooked Hillary paid for Fake & Unverified Dossier with information he got from “send in watchers” of low ratings CNN. This is the info that got us the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

….Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this? There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia! Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News. Hard to believe I won and am winning. Approval Rating 52%, 93% with Republicans. Sorry! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019