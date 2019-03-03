President Donald Trump Tweetstorm - The Sunday Edition

It’s a Michael Cohen Sunday for President Donald Trump, as he’s started off the day by kicking the carcass of his former attorney.

Fresh off a long day and successful speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the Commander-in-Tweet continued this morning with Cohen attacks begun last night. That’s no doubt prompted by the Sunday morning news shows, which have focused relentlessly on Cohen’s testimony last week before the House Oversight Committee.

We’ll update as more rolls in. The tweetstorm so far:

After more than two years of Presidential Harassment, the only things that have been proven is that Democrats and other broke the law. The hostile Cohen testimony, given by a liar to reduce his prison time, proved no Collusion! His just written book manuscript showed what he….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2019