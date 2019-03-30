After an epic Friday tweetstorm in which President Trump attacked the media, the Federal Reserve, Democrats, Mexico and its border policies, and radical leftists opposed to his policies, he opted for a different cause in a relatively quiet online Saturday morning.

The Commander-in-Tweet has taken up the cause of Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher, who is awaiting a court-martial trial in San Diego for allegedly stabbing to death an Islamic State prisoner. Trump has ordered the Navy to place Gallagher in less-restrictive confinement as he awaits trial, citing the past service record of the Navy Seal. Trump did not end the prosecution, as some have called on him to do.

Credit for the Trump decision goes to the Fox News Network and US Rep. Ralph Norman, a North Carolina Republican who has led the fight to free Gallagher.