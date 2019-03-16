It was “round up the usual suspects” on Saturday for President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed.
The early returns commentary on the President’s veto Friday of the joint resolution by Congress blocking his Emergency Declaration was spotlighted by Fox News host Lou Dobbs, with former ICE director Thomas Homan and the social media team of Diamond & Silk providing pro-Trump commentary on the President’s first veto.
President Trump also weighed in with some outside comments and his own take on the pending Mueller report.
The tweetstorm so far: