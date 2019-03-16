It was “round up the usual suspects” on Saturday for President Donald Trump’s feed.

The early returns commentary on the President’s veto Friday of the joint resolution by Congress blocking his Emergency Declaration was spotlighted by Fox News host Lou Dobbs, with former ICE director Thomas Homan and the social media team of Diamond & Silk providing pro-Trump commentary on the President’s first veto.

President Trump also weighed in with some outside comments and his own take on the pending Mueller report.

The tweetstorm so far:

Veto Message to the House of Representatives for H.J. Res. 46: https://t.co/9Z5JHAUv6N pic.twitter.com/lA4RSYTZo0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019