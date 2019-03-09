It’s been a quiet morning on President Trump’s account so far. That’s because the Commander-in-Tweet is out celebrating International Women’s Day, albeit a day late.

The White House reports President Trump is engaging this morning in a round of golf with Lexi Thompson, who has more than $8 million in career earnings on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) circuit.

Before heading to the links, the President did manage a tweet reporting on The Wall and enforcement actions along the border (the US border, not the golf course).

The tweetstorm so far: