While the hate hoax case against Empire star Jussie Smollett seemed to be poised to calm down to the point of wondering if Fox reinstates the young actor on the show, President Donald Trump weighed in this morning, on his Twitter feed. The president seemed to be promising more scrutiny:

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”

This is the latest development in a tumultuous week full of surprises after prosecutors abruptly dropped the case, with Smollett forfeiting his bond of $10,000 and doing 16 hours of community service to see his 16-felony count indictment go away. He was charged with staging a hate crime in which he claimed to have been attacked because of his race and his appearance while returning late one night to his Chicago home. Investigators concluded Smollett staged the incident and that he paid two African American bodybuilder brothers $3500 to accost him, allegedly in a misguided attempt for sympathy and a pay raise. Smollett’s initial version of events veered directly to President Trump, as his attackers were alleged to have said “This is MAGA country,” a racially polarizing reference to Trump’s Make America Great Again campaign slogan.

Officials include Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel and Police Superintendant Eddie Johnson have expressed outrage. The Mayor yesterday called Smollett’s dismissal a “whitewash” on Good Morning America on Wednesday. Smollett’s attorney, Patricia Brown Holmes yesterday called the continued scrutiny a “smear campaign.”

Stay tuned.