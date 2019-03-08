Skybound Entertainment is developing the sci-fi property Port of Earth — based on the namesake comic book series launched in 2017 by creator Zack Kaplan, Top Cow Productions, and Image Comics — for television with Amazon Studios.

Top Cow

Written by Kaplan with art by Andrea Mutti (Rebels, Batman Eternal), the gritty sci-fi series Port of Earth, tells the story of an alien alliance called The Consortium who have come to Earth with a business proposition: open Earth as a spaceport for our customers to use and receive advanced technology upgrades in exchange.

When rogue aliens break the Port restrictions and wreak havoc in different cities, however, the terms of the deal begin to change. Soon it is up to the Earth Security Agents to send them back to the Port of Earth. With The Consortium representing thousands of alien planets the series delves into political issues of exploitation, occupation, espionage, duplicity, technology, and leverage, all in a gritty sci-fi setting.

Image Comics

Kaplan, along with Top Cow Principals Marc Silvestri & Matt Hawkins, will Executive Produce alongside Skybound Entertainment. This is the third of Kaplan’s comic book series to be optioned in the last two years, following Eclipse, which is also in development at Skybound, and Lost City Explorer, which was set up at Universal Television with Aftershock Comics producing.

Kaplan is repped by Heroes & Villains Entertainment and attorney Peter Sample of Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Top Cow is repped by Circle of Confusion and attorney Harris Miller.