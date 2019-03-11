EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Abel, Maria Herrera, Rachael Reiss, Rebecca Taylor and Cassandra Vargas have been promoted to VP Entertainment Strategies at PMK•BNC. The entertainment PR powerhouse also upped Lee Meltzer and Natasha Desai to director roles in the division, which reps actors, filmmakers, creators, production companies, musicians, authors and nonprofit organizations. The news was just announced internally at the company.

Herrera, Reiss, Taylor and Vargas all worked at Prime Public Relations prior to that outfit, run by Michael Donkis and Joy Fehily, joining PMK•BNC in 2016. Abel has been a publicist at PMK•BNC for more than a decade.

“I’m so proud to promote these deserving young strategists who I look at as our next generation of leaders,” said Cindi Berger, PMK•BNC’s chairman and CEO. “This is an incredible place to build your career. I started out here 35 years ago as the New York office receptionist, and we have numerous publicists who have built their careers here. We all look forward to working alongside these new leaders for many years to come.”

Abel’s client list includes Jameela Jamil, Rumer Willis, Lulu Wilson, Michael Harney, EJ Johnson, Brad Goreski, Nene Leakes, Bethany Mota and Gigi Gorgeous as well as brands like Arch Motorcycle and The AllBright collective.

Herrera most recently ran the release and awards campaigns for the directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which just won the Animated Feature Oscar. She also reps the likes of Olivia Wilde, James Gunn, Hiro Murai and Angela Sarafyan, and is on the team with Taylor that reps Robert Downey Jr. She also is on the team with Reiss that reps Seth MacFarlane and Aaron Sorkin.

Reiss, who started as a PMK assistant, this year led the awards campaign for Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and reps James Gunn, producers Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, Marti Noxon and Courtney Kemp among others.

Taylor reps and led the Hidden Figures campaign for Allison Schroeder, a 2017 Oscar nominee for Adapted Screenplay, as well as Susan Fowler, Jaime King, Patty Jenkins, Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, Anthony Hemingway and Merle Dandridge. She is also on the team that reps Kate Upton and Christopher McQuarrie among others.

Vargas reps Kenya Barris, Noxon, Nolan & Joy, Mara Brock Akil, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Marlene King, Graham King as well as Lord and Miller. She also collaborates on Jessica Alba’s account.

Desai has spearheaded press campaigns for the company’s music roster including Fall Out Boy, Hilary Duff, Betty Who and Lauren Jauregui. Meltzer has overseen film and TV campaigns and festival project launches. He also works with VR clients like Positron and The Void and with clients for panels and signings at comic conventions.

PMK•BNC’s divisions including Brands, Strategic Insights & Analytics and its digital unit Vowel all work with Entertainment Strategies.