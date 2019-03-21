RLJE Films has scooped up rights to Plus One, Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer’s romantic comedy that will have its world premiere next month at the Tribeca Film Festival. The distributor, which recently released the Sundance revenge pic Mandy starring Nicolas Cage, acquired Plus One preemptively in a low-seven-figure deal, and is eyeing a summer 2019 release.

Starring Maya Erskine (Hulu’s Pen15) and Jack Quaid (Rampage), the pic revolves around longtime friends Alice and Ben, who find themselves in that inevitable year that all late twentysomethings experience — when seemingly every person they know gets married. They agree to be one another’s plus ones as they power through an endless parade of weddings. Ed Begley Jr, SNL‘s Beck Bennett, Rosalind Chao, Brianne Howey, Jon Bass and Finn Wittrock co-star.

Ross Putman produced with Jeremy Reitz, Deborah Liebling, Greg Beauchamp), and Chan and Rhymer. Ben Stiller executive produces through his Red Hour Films banner with Nicholas Weinstock and Jackie Cohn. Michael Schreiber and Dan Weinstein exec produce for Studio71. Lunacy Productions’ Stu Pollard and Harris McCabe, Inwood Road Films’ James Short and John Short, and Milan Chakraborty also exec produce.

RLJE Films’ Mark Ward and Jess De Leo negotiated the deal with Verve on behalf of the filmmakers.

Plus One premieres April 28 at Tribeca in the Spotlight Narrative section.